Brokerages Set Synaptics (SYNA) PT at $47.79

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.79.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $45.55. 137,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,291. The company has a market cap of $1,569.00, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $91,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,258 shares of company stock worth $1,147,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

