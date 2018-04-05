Brokerages Set Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX) Price Target at $18.82

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRX. Mizuho upped their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director John Paulson purchased 7,066,629 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $108,826,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487 over the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRX remained flat at $$15.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070,112. The company has a market cap of $5,466.33, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.32. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

