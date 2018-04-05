Brokerages Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Target Price at $3.19

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.15 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

