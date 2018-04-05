Brokers Set Expectations for CSW Industrials Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CSWI)

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 964,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

