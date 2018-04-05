Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Cut by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Southwest Gas worth $51,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3,257.97, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. UBS upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

