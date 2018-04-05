Edison International (EIX) Stake Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Edison International worth $79,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 16.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

EIX opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20,558.69, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

