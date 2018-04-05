Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.39.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,748.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 454,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,818,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after buying an additional 435,061 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 302,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,871,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,957,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

