Brooks Automation (BRKS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

BRKS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1,850.89, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,626,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,289 shares of company stock worth $2,028,102. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

