Brooks Macdonald Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17 (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,878.60 ($26.37) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,810 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($36.24).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 47.70 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.50 ($0.67) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Brooks Macdonald Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,879 million for the quarter.

BRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Brooks Macdonald Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($30.18) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,305 ($32.36) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,220.67 ($31.17).

In other news, insider Chris A. MacDonald sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £69,076.80 ($96,963.50).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

