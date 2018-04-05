BROTHER Market Cap Hits $125,418.00 (CRYPTO:BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One BROTHER token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. BROTHER has a total market cap of $125,418.00 and $271.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BROTHER has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00692054 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00185324 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BROTHER Token Profile

BROTHER’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official website is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

Buying and Selling BROTHER

BROTHER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

