BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,608 Shares of Hormel (HRL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hormel were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Hormel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $151,425.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,489.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,492 shares of company stock worth $7,011,105. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Hormel has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17,735.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hormel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

About Hormel

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

