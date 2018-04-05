BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,208,000 after acquiring an additional 733,375 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13,612.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

