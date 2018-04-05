BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “BTG plc is a healthcare company. Its operating segment consists of Interventional Medicine and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Interventional Medicine offers treatment of cancer, severe emphysema, severe blood clots and varicoseveins. Specialty Pharmaceuticals helps patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. BTG plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BTG alerts:

Shares of BTGGF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276. BTG has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/btg-btggf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTG (BTGGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.