Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $250,472.66, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

