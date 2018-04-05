Burberry Group (BRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Beaufort Securities dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,980 ($27.79) to GBX 1,872 ($26.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,770 ($24.85) to GBX 1,920 ($26.95) in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,676 ($23.53) to GBX 1,600 ($22.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($24.56) to GBX 1,700 ($23.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,699.05 ($23.85).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,704.50 ($23.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,882,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,024 ($28.41).

In other news, insider Ron Frasch purchased 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($22.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,469.75 ($20,311.27). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($22.04), for a total transaction of £289,194 ($405,943.29).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/burberry-group-brby-earns-neutral-rating-from-bnp-paribas-updated-updated.html.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.