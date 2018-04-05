Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Burlington (BURL) Stock Price

News coverage about Burlington (NYSE:BURL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Burlington earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4869676064835 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,205.27, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Burlington has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $138.45.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. Burlington’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. analysts anticipate that Burlington will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Burlington in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $143.00 target price on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

In other Burlington news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $2,516,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of Burlington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,709 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

