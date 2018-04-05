Burney Co. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Burney Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $498,863,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $128,044,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

SBUX opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79,050.95, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

