BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,875.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BuzzCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $4,875.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BuzzCoin has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,155,720,227 coins. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

