Bytecent Achieves Market Cap of $760,893.00 (CRYPTO:BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Bytecent has a total market capitalization of $760,893.00 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001785 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Bytecent

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,069,247 coins. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

