Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $467.76 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Bytom token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00007008 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OEX, Kucoin and CoolCoin. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $467.76 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.01746870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007604 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitMark has a total coin supply of 27.58 million BTM – difficulty retargetting each 720 blocks and a block reward of 20 BTM. “

Bytom Token Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Bibox, Allcoin, BigONE, EXX, CoolCoin, Huobi, OEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

