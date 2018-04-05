C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company's efforts to expand globally through mergers are impressive. The acquisition of Milgram & Company, completed in August 2017, is likely to boost the company's global presence and will be accretive this year. Its initiatives to reward shareholders through dividends and share buy backs are also encouraging. In December 2017, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.2%. However, the company is struggling with high costs. The deterioration in operating ratio is also worrisome. Adding further to its woes are the company's high debt levels.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRW. ValuEngine raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

CHRW traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,959. C. H. Robinson has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,141.36, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. research analysts forecast that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,284,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,932.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

