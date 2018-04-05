C-Tracks ETN on Miller/Howard Fundamental MLP Index, Series B, Due July 13, 2026 (MLPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

C-Tracks ETN on Miller/Howard Fundamental MLP Index, Series B, Due July 13, 2026 (NYSEARCA:MLPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3737 per share on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from C-Tracks ETN on Miller/Howard Fundamental MLP Index, Series B, Due July 13, 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

MLPE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. C-Tracks ETN on Miller/Howard Fundamental MLP Index, Series B, Due July 13, 2026 has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $26.92.

