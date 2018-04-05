CA (CA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5633335511757 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,192. CA has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13,804.36, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CA will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CA’s payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

In related news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

