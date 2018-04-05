Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,711.74, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 4,500 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,971,831.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,505.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cabot-microelectronics-ccmp-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.