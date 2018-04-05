CacheCoin (CACH) Market Cap Reaches $82,466.00

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CacheCoin has a market cap of $82,466.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, CacheCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.01747640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007683 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015569 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023122 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin (CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

