CacheCoin Price Hits $0.0194 (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. CacheCoin has a market cap of $81,331.00 and $201.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.01766130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007713 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015558 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023899 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

