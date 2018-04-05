CAE (CAE) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $19.17

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 416108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5,154.77, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

CAE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,516,000 after buying an additional 2,068,070 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,474,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

