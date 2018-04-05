Caesarstone (CSTE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Caesarstone to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $666.36, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.74. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

