Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 71,938 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (CAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.16% of CAI International worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CAI International by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ogawa Family Trust sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $26,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAI. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NYSE:CAI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $423.34, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.23. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. CAI International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

