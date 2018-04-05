Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,231.98, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

