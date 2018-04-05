California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Tutor Perini (TPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Tutor Perini worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 119.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,082.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

