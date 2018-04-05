Ocwen (OCN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Ocwen worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ocwen news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman purchased 494,459 shares of Ocwen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman purchased 29,187 shares of Ocwen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $103,321.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,517,551 shares of company stock worth $4,985,671. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ocwen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE OCN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Ocwen has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Ocwen had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Ocwen’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocwen Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

