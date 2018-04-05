Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Superior Industries International worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUP opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUP. Barrington Research began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

