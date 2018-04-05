California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 186.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 131,261 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 10.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 186,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIFI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

In related news, COO Todd F. Ladd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 161,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,221.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk J. Meche bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $29,844.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,553.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $74,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

