Cowen Inc (COWN) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Cowen worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.31, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.69). Cowen had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cowen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $23.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Nomura raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

