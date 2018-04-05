TransMontaigne (TLP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of TransMontaigne worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransMontaigne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransMontaigne by 1,210.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMontaigne alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMontaigne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransMontaigne from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of TransMontaigne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

TLP stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. TransMontaigne has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. TransMontaigne had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 12.16%. sell-side analysts expect that TransMontaigne will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-1660-shares-of-transmontaigne-partners-l-p-tlp-updated.html.

TransMontaigne Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.