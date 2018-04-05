Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Global Brass and Copper worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 108,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

In other Global Brass and Copper news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,617.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSS opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $735.84, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.38. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.10 million. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 46.79%. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-3521-shares-of-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-brss-updated.html.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.