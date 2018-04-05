California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Ingredion worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 14,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,016,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,781 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

INGR stock opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $9,132.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

