California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Torchmark worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMK. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torchmark by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Torchmark by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Torchmark in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,377.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In other news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $420,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 654,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,120. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS started coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on Torchmark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

