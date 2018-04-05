California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 244,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,823 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,108,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6,513.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $2.03. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One Profile

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

