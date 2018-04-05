California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of SRC Energy worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,387,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $9.43 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

