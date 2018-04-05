California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,169 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IDEX worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 129,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,313,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,293,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IDEX to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,669.02, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

