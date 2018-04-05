California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,618 Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,290,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWLD opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

