California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,378 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,531.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

