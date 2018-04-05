Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,088,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,441,000 after buying an additional 1,905,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,142,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 663,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,330,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3,436.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

