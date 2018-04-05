California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Allegiant Air (ALGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Allegiant Air worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

In other Allegiant Air news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 71,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $11,865,576.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,071,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,405,785.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,704,476 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,735.35, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Air has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $181.45.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $378.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.25 million. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Air will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allegiant Air’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Air from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Allegiant Air (ALGT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-allegiant-air-algt.html.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.