Callon Petroleum (CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 927,463 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,446,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 374,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,878,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,472 shares in the last quarter.

CPE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 2,911,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $2,429.33, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

