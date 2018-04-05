Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) to Sell

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBM. Longbow Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:CBM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,014. The firm has a market cap of $1,708.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.39 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the third quarter worth $201,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

