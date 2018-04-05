Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42.

