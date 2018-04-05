Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AllianzGI Convertible (NCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of AllianzGI Convertible worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get AllianzGI Convertible alerts:

NCV stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.28.

AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AllianzGI Convertible had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-boosts-holdings-in-allianzgi-convertible-ncv.html.

AllianzGI Convertible Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCV).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.